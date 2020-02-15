BANKEX Price Tops $0.0036 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One BANKEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Simex. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $104,661.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BANKEX has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00050559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 272.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00477910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $639.01 or 0.06244321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00066695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025089 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001682 BTC.

BKX is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,000,000 tokens. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org . The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

BANKEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx, Simex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

