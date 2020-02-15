Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 215 ($2.83).

Shares of LON BARC traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 175.92 ($2.31). 30,558,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

