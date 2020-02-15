Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 220 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 252 ($3.31) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 215 ($2.83).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 175.92 ($2.31) on Thursday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

