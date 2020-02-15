Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEIR. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Weir Group to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weir Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,605.76 ($21.12).

Shares of Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,380.50 ($18.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,428.70. Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 920.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

