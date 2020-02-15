Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Barfresh Food Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.34. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 60,061 shares.

BRFH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

