Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Up 5.2% in January

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $498,258.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,037.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 80,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

