Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Up 5.2% in January

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.
In other news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $498,258.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,037.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
