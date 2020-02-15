BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €28.25 ($32.85) and last traded at €28.70 ($33.37), approximately 9,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.80 ($33.49).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BYW6 shares. Pareto Securities set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get BayWa AG/AKT o.N. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $955.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.45.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa AG/AKT o.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.