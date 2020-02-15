Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given New GBX 440 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 440 ($5.79) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 555 ($7.30) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 591.20 ($7.78).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 580 ($7.63) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 552.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 570.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 499.40 ($6.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Beazley’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Christine LaSala purchased 5,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Also, insider Adrian Cox purchased 36,300 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.17) per share, with a total value of £197,835 ($260,240.73). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $23,566,692.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.