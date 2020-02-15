Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.9% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,569. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.90 and its 200-day moving average is $258.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

