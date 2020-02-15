Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.47.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,699,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,270. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 748.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

