Belden Inc. (BDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 7th

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Belden to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Belden stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.47. Belden has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Belden will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Longbow Research raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.85.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

