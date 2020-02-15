BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) versus Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Head-To-Head Review

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BellRing Brands and Campbell Soup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup $8.11 billion 1.81 $211.00 million $2.30 21.15

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BellRing Brands and Campbell Soup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 3 11 0 2.79 Campbell Soup 4 6 2 0 1.83

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus target price of $22.57, suggesting a potential upside of 1.08%. Campbell Soup has a consensus target price of $45.92, suggesting a potential downside of 5.60%. Given BellRing Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Campbell Soup.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup 2.07% 64.48% 5.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Campbell Soup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats BellRing Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. The company sells its products through a network of channels, including club, e-commerce, convenience, and specialty, as well as food, drug, and mass; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. BellRing Brands, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment offers Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; and Snyder's-Lance pretzels, sandwich crackers, potato chips, tortilla chips, and other snacking products in the United States and Europe. It also provides Arnott's biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; Kelsen cookies worldwide; simple meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips; and refrigerated soups in the Unites States. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

