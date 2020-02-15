Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.35

Belvoir Lettings PLC (LON:BLV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.35 and traded as high as $179.00. Belvoir Lettings shares last traded at $174.50, with a volume of 25,538 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap boosted their price objective on Belvoir Lettings from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.65. The company has a market cap of $61.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69.

In other Belvoir Lettings news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96), for a total value of £59,600 ($78,400.42).

Belvoir Lettings Company Profile

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

