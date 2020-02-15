Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Up 9.3% in January

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,200 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 896,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,598 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 502,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHE stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.81. 238,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHE. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

