Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for Fielmann (FRA:FIE)

Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.45 ($79.59).

Shares of Fielmann stock traded down €4.20 ($4.88) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €70.85 ($82.38). 358,599 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.91. Fielmann has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

