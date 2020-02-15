BERNcash Price Up 31.2% This Week (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BERNcash has a total market cap of $43,720.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BERNcash has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.01274292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00048962 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00231059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002604 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00068289 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005288 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org . BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

