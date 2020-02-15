BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

BGCP opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.39.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after buying an additional 72,579 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,562,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,592,000 after buying an additional 1,449,619 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,493,000 after buying an additional 1,492,055 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 191,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 165,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

