BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMG) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMG) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,620 ($34.46) and last traded at GBX 2,620 ($34.46), approximately 12,616 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 18,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,580 ($33.94).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,628.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,643.78. The stock has a market cap of $374.87 million and a P/E ratio of 9.35.

About BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests all of its assets (net of short-term working capital requirements) directly in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the Master Fund), which is an open-ended investment company. The Master Fund is a hedge fund in the form of a Cayman Islands open-ended investment company, which has as its investment objective the generation of consistent long-term appreciation through active leveraged trading and investment on a global basis.

