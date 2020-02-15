BidaskClub Downgrades Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Sell

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.44. 87,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,490. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $790.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,540 in the last 90 days. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 348,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 145,336 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,744,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

