BidaskClub Downgrades Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Hold

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,353. Plexus has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,569,402.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,000.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.