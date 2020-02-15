BidaskClub Downgrades Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.57. 526,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,449. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign has a 52-week low of $173.84 and a 52-week high of $221.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.07.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisign will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Verisign by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,685,000 after buying an additional 467,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,992,000 after buying an additional 226,414 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verisign by 9.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 895,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,912,000 after buying an additional 76,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Verisign by 11.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 648,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,353,000 after buying an additional 65,745 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.