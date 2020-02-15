BidaskClub Lowers Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of DMLP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 74,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,329. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $548.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3612 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 374,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.