Biotron (ASX:BIT) Trading Down 14.3%

Biotron Limited (ASX:BIT)’s share price fell 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.09), 31,405,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 million and a PE ratio of -38.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.07.

In related news, insider Robert Thomas acquired 1,000,000 shares of Biotron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,460.99). Also, insider Michelle Miller 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd.

Biotron Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel small molecule antiviral therapeutics to treat various viral diseases in Australia. Its lead antiviral drug is BIT225, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of HIV-1 and hepatitis C virus infections. The company also has a portfolio of preclinical antiviral programs developing drugs targeting a range of viruses, including dengue, ebola, influenza, and zika, as well as Middle East respiratory virus.

