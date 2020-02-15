Bitradio One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Bitradio has a market cap of $126,002.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000894 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,379,510 coins and its circulating supply is 8,379,505 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

