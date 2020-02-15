BitRewards Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $41,107.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRewards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, BitRewards has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00282074 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00016335 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About BitRewards

BIT is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

