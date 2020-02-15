Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $78.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

BL stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. Blackline has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,143.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

