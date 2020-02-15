Block-Logic Hits Market Capitalization of $82,057.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $82,057.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046053 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000259 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

