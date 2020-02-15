Bloom (BLT) Trading 40.9% Higher Over Last Week

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, AirSwap, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Bloom has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $5,387.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bloom has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.49 or 0.03434040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00256276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00156226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX, AirSwap, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

