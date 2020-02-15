BMO Capital Markets Raises Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $170.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.99. 433,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,926. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

