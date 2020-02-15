BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.07% from the stock’s current price.

TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. 816,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,984,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $852,386,000 after purchasing an additional 137,364 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,527,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 557,574 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,457,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TELUS by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,955,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,120,000 after acquiring an additional 121,028 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TELUS by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,945,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $249,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,801 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

