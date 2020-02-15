Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Motco

Motco reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Boeing were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Benchmark began coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

BA opened at $340.49 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.11. The company has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

