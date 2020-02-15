Boeing’s (BA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $325.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $353.03.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $340.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a PE ratio of -283.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.11. Boeing has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

