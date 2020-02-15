Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.04). Boingo Wireless posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boingo Wireless.

WIFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $1,472,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 89,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 41,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

