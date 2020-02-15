Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Buy”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 465,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,872. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.