Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

Shares of TSE:BNE traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.23. 85,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,009. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.86 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87. The company has a market cap of $107.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

