Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOO. CSFB started coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised Boohoo Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 380 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boohoo Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 325 ($4.28).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

LON BOO opened at GBX 321.10 ($4.22) on Wednesday. Boohoo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.51 ($4.47). The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 312.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.