BoostCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. BoostCoin has a total market cap of $15,771.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BoostCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One BoostCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005354 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001347 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002637 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin (CRYPTO:BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

