Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 713,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

