Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Boston Beer reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $9.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Beer.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.45.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.91. 111,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.48. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $258.34 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

