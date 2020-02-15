Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.85

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.85 and traded as low as $10.84. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 235 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

