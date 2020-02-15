Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.41, 2,399,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,636,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. Briggs & Stratton’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

