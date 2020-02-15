British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. 1,459,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,989. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

