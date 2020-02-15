British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.44 ($7.74).

BLND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 399 ($5.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on British Land from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19).

British Land stock opened at GBX 587.80 ($7.73) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 590.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 568.73. British Land has a one year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a one year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of -8.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. British Land’s payout ratio is -0.47%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

