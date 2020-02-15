Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.55.

Several analysts recently commented on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $165,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $605,250. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

