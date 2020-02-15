Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. CNH Industrial reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNH Industrial.
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 21.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,210. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.38. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.
CNH Industrial Company Profile
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.
