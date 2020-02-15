Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. CNH Industrial reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 21.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,210. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.38. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

