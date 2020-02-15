Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.22.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $3,853,344.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,459.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $762,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,393 shares of company stock worth $7,036,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,586,000 after acquiring an additional 157,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,870,000 after acquiring an additional 46,334 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,581,000 after acquiring an additional 170,140 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in IDEX by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 923,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,844,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IDEX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.79. 426,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,165. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX has a twelve month low of $141.47 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.02 and a 200-day moving average of $165.23.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

