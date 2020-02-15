Brokerages Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.62. IHS Markit reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,636,218.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,489.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 14,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,164,283.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,839 shares in the company, valued at $13,364,965.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,667,782 shares of company stock worth $129,669,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.76. 1,169,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,432. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.