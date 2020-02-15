Brokerages Anticipate Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.64. Mplx also posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $24.02. 2,108,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.16. Mplx has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

