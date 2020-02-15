Brokerages Anticipate Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will post $39.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.70 million to $39.80 million. Ooma reported sales of $34.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $150.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $150.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $165.87 million, with estimates ranging from $164.01 million to $168.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 51,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,611. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $296.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $64,889.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $83,111.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,582 shares of company stock worth $181,476. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

