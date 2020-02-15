Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $844.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to report sales of $844.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $845.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $842.70 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $820.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102,413 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,642,000 after acquiring an additional 576,834 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,473,000 after acquiring an additional 383,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,384,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,366,000 after acquiring an additional 580,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. 1,302,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,777. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

